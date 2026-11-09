President Lee’s YouTube show gets 68 million won production budget

President Lee Jae Myung, left, films his new YouTube program, “The President’s Y” (translated), in this photo released by the Blue House on Nov. 4. BLUE HOUSE

A budget of 68.12 million won ($50,400) has been earmarked for a YouTube series featuring President Lee Jae Myung, titled “The President’s Y” (translated).

The budget covers four planned episodes at 17.03 million won each.

The largest expense per episode was 4 million won for scriptwriting and program development, according to production plans submitted by the state-operated KTV channel to the office of opposition People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kim Seung-su on Monday.

Postproduction editing accounted for 3.3 million won, followed by 3 million won for directing, 2.2 million won for props, 1.78 million won for the host, 1.65 million won for lighting and 1.1 million won for sound. The head of KTV’s online content department signed off on the first episode’s production costs on Thursday, when the series premiered.

The program aims to give the public a glimpse into the difficult choices the president faces during policymaking while giving ordinary people a voice, KTV said. The production plan noted that the video would mark a shift away from one-way government publicity toward more interactive policy communication.

The first episode featured a roughly 30-minute interview recorded at Sangchunjae in the Blue House compound in central Seoul. President Lee sat down with former MBC announcer Son Jung-eun to discuss his use of social media, live broadcasts of Cabinet meetings and how he manages his health.

The first episode of “The President’s Y” (translated), featuring President Lee Jae Myung, left, is shown on the KTV YouTube channel on Nov. 5. SCREEN CAPTURE

“Would it have been possible to declare martial law if Cabinet meetings had been open to the public?” Lee said in defense of live broadcasts of the meetings. “The president’s official duties are carried out on behalf of the people, and the people, as the rightful owners of those affairs, deserve to see what is being done.”

Asked about suggestions that he should cut back on social media, Lee acknowledged that they had merit but countered, “To me, that sounds no different from asking why the president goes out into the field to meet people.”

Lee also floated the idea of introducing live broadcasts to the YouTube program.

“I think it would be good to do some live broadcasts in the future,” he said. “I'm also considering going live from my office occasionally, without prior notice.”

Future episodes will explore inclusive financial policies for ordinary people, employment opportunities for the younger generation and ways to address regional population decline and inequality, according to the production plan.

The Blue House intends to release subsequent episodes at intervals of two to three weeks.

“What people truly want is not to see more of the president on screen, but to see him take greater responsibility,” PPP Rep. Kim said.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]