President Lee’s approval rating unchanged at 43%

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PPP lawmaker says North's soldiers crossed MDL 50 times over past two months
Citing information from the Ministry of Defense, a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker said North Korean soldiers intruded across the military demarcation line numerous times since August.
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Administrative costs to change prosecution service approach $5 million
The Justice Ministry is allocating 6.5 billion won to remove prosecution signage and symbols on government buildings, with additional costs expected to update subway maps, public signs and other infrastructure nationwide.
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Lee pays unexpected visit to soldiers wounded in DMZ mine explosion
The president offered words of encouragement and promised due compensation for treatment and rehabilitation as well as continued service.
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Korea's overseas registry lists 1,421 people aged 120 and older
The implausible figure stems from an overseas registration system that relies on individuals to self-report their information.