President Lee’s approval rating unchanged at 43%

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the 78th Armed Forces Day on the runway at Gyeryongdae, the military's tri-service headquarters, in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, on Oct. 1. JOINT PRESS CORPS

A survey found that his disapproval rose 2 percentage points to 50 percent, while favorability of the Democratic Party slid to 35 percent.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating remained unchanged at 43 percent this week, a poll showed Thursday.

In a National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted from Monday to Wednesday, Lee's disapproval rating rose 2 percentage points to 50 percent from the previous poll conducted three weeks earlier.

The figure is Lee's highest disapproval rating in an NBS poll.

When asked about the direction of state affairs, 43 percent said the Lee administration was heading in the right direction, while 50 percent said it was moving in the wrong direction.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party fell 4 percentage points to 35 percent, while backing for the main opposition People Power Party stood unchanged from the previous survey at 25 percent.

The poll of 1,000 people aged 18 and older has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap