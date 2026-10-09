President Lee's approval rating stays at 37 percent

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Farmland policy reversal fuels public distrust
The government's retreat from mandatory farmland disposal highlights the costs of rushed policy decisions and deepens uncertainty among rural communities.
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Korea tests first hypersonic glide vehicle
President Lee Jae Myung observed the successful inaugural test of a hypersonic weapon designed for precision strikes and deterrence.
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Korea's weather chief apologizes for inaccurate rain forecasts during parliamentary audit
According to an opposition party official at the audit, the critical success index for rainfall forecasts this summer was 0.32, the lowest in the past 10 years.
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Lee orders Korea to delay CPTPP membership application this year
President Lee Jae Myung called for consultations with farmers and fishers before Seoul considers joining the 12-nation trade pact.