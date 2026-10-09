President Lee's approval rating stays at 37 percent

President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a public briefing on the government's green transformation strategy in Seoul on Oct. 7. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating stayed at 37 percent while disapproval fell five points, as support for the ruling Democratic Party hit a new low.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating held steady at 37 percent this week, with disapproval falling to 51 percent, a poll showed Friday.

Positive assessment of Lee's performance remained unchanged from the last poll conducted three weeks earlier, according to the Gallup Korea survey conducted from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,000 people aged 18 and older.

Lee's disapproval rating fell 5 percentage points from 56 percent in the previous poll.

Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 24 percent cited foreign affairs, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 14 percent.

Among those who negatively assessed his performance, 18 percent cited his real estate policies, followed by defense, security and North Korea policy at 15 percent.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party fell 5 percentage points from the previous survey to 35 percent, marking the lowest since the launch of Lee's administration in June last year.

Support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 1 percentage point to 26 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap