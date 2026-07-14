President Lee sends condolence message over death of former Qatari ruler

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Korea expands Venezuela earthquake aid with $3.5 million more support
Seoul will send additional UN-backed recovery funds and temporary shelters as Venezuela faces rising casualties and displacement after last month's earthquakes.
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U.S. presses Korea over slow progress on $350 billion investment pledge
Progress in the investment could help ease tensions between the two countries following U.S. criticism of Korea's handling of Coupang's data breach, but implementation has remained slow.
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Spending tops 800 trillion won as new fund raises concerns (KOR)
Lee Jae Myung’s record spending plan and proposed future-response fund aim to boost growth, but economists warn the scale could fuel inflation and asset prices.
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At the crossroads of ideology and pragmatism (KOR)
As semiconductor tax revenue surges, the Lee administration is being urged to invest in long-term growth instead of reviving cash handouts.