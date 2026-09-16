President Lee sends Chuseok gifts featuring regional specialties, message of Korean unity

President Lee Jae Myung is sending holiday gift sets featuring foods and spirits sourced from around the country, alongside a call for unity and peace.

President Lee Jae Myung has sent Chuseok gifts to people from a range of sectors of society, along with a message wishing for national unity and peace ahead of the holiday.

The recipients include prominent figures who have contributed to the country’s development in various fields, veterans and others recognized for their service to the nation, as well as socially vulnerable groups, the Blue House said Wednesday.

Gifts will also be sent to bereaved families of workers killed in industrial accidents. The presidential office said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to creating a society where everyone can work safely.

This year’s Chuseok gift set consists of regional specialties produced across the government’s “five hubs” — the metropolitan area comprising Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi; the Daegu and North Gyeongsang area; the southeast Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang area; the central Sejong, Daejeon and the Chungcheong region; and the southwest Honam region, encompassing Gwangju and the Jeolla provinces — and its three special "special regions," Jeju, Gangwon and North Jeolla.

The gift reflects a message of balanced regional development, mutual growth and unity.

The gift set includes two traditional liquors representing the country’s southeastern and southwestern regions: Igangju from Jeonju, North Jeolla, and Andong soju from Andong, North Gyeongsang. It also contains gondre, or seasoned thistle greens, from Jeongseon County, Gangwon; gosari (bracken) from Jeju Island; sliced pyogo (shiitake) mushrooms from Jangheung County, South Jeolla; bam (chestnut) chips from Chungju, North Chungcheong; daechu (jujube) chips from Miryang, South Gyeongsang; and sliced hongsam (red ginseng) from Gimpo, Gyeonggi.

“I hope you have a precious Chuseok holiday, reaching out to those you miss and sharing happiness with those you love,” Lee wrote in a card accompanying the gifts. “Like the moon that lights up everyone’s night regardless of who they are, I will do my utmost to bring light to the lives of all our people.”

Lee will also send Chuseok gifts to former presidents and the spouses of deceased former presidents. Kim Tae-geun, presidential secretary for local government affairs, will visit their residences to deliver the gifts.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, however, was excluded from the list of recipients because he is incarcerated.





BY KIM JI-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]