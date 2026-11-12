President Lee, Samsung break ground on massive AI chip hub in Chungcheong region

President Lee Jae Myung, center left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, center right, shovel soil at a groundbreaking ceremony launching the three megaproject initiative in the Chungcheong region at Samsung Electronics’ chip packaging plant in Asan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung was on hand as the groundbreaking marked the launch of the megaproject initiative to grow the AI industry, and Samsung plans to invest 144 trillion won in the Chungcheong region.

President Lee Jae Myung, joined by Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, broke ground on a high-tech industrial hub in the Chungcheong region Thursday, launching Korea’s ambitious 4.7 quadrillion won ($3.5 trillion) megaproject initiative to grow the AI industry.

"The government will concentrate all its policy efforts to ensure that the megaproject goes beyond merely expanding corporate production facilities into the provinces, transforming it into a growth opportunity for all that tangibly improves the lives of local residents and the nation, ultimately achieving true, balanced national development,” Lee said during the groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site at Samsung Electronics' semiconductor packaging plant in Asan, South Chungcheong.

The project aims to transform the campus into a key hub for high bandwidth memory (HBM), as Samsung plans to invest 46 trillion won to build five HBM production lines. Samsung said it plans to invest a total of 144 trillion won in the Chungcheong region to grow a center for cutting-edge industries, including ranging from semiconductors, displays and batteries.

The ceremony comes just four months after the government announced its three megaprojects, a public-private initiative to build a chip manufacturing hub and invest in semiconductor development, physical AI technologies and AI data centers in regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area.

President Lee said that Samsung’s Onyang campus will see the construction of a new, state-of-the-art packaging fab, a 6 trillion won project, followed by an additional 40 trillion won investment in advanced equipment.

"I hope that the first breaking of ground will serve as a solid stepping stone, one that propels the Chungcheong region toward a remarkable leap forward and helps build an irreplaceable, unrivaled Korea,” the president said.

“This site, which previously focused on the simple assembly and testing of standard semiconductors, will be transformed into a cutting-edge HBM hub at the heart of AI semiconductors,” Samsung Executive Chairman Lee said during Thursday’s ceremony.

The groundbreaking was for the site’s fifth production line, a three-story HBM production facility with a 31,000-square-meter cleanroom.

The Onyang Campus project aims to begin operations by June 2028 and, once completed, will expand the site from 270,000 square meters to 420,000 square meters.

Through this investment, Onyang, a center for chip assembly and testing, will become a hub for advanced packaging technology essential for AI computing. It is expected to create some 700 related jobs.

The ceremony was also attended by some 100 officials and business executives including Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, local government heads, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun and Daeduck Electronics Chairman Kim Young-jae.

In July, Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and other leading companies unveiled plans to invest some 392 trillion won in the Chungcheong region.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong shake hands after the president signs a Test and System Package, TSP a core product manufactured at the facility at Samsung Electronics’ Onyang campus in Asan, South Chungcheong, after a groundbreaking ceremony launching the three megaproject initiative in the region on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

"Together with the entire nation, I sincerely express my gratitude and congratulations on the official commencement of these megaproject investments in the Chungcheong region — including the advanced semiconductor packaging fab and cutting-edge display production lines in Asan, and the manufacturing facilities for high-performance substrates for AI servers in Sejong,” President Lee said.

He thanked Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and the company's employees for their “bold investment decisions and swift execution” of plans. He also credited local governments, including South Chungcheong Province and Asan, for speeding up construction by expediting the permit process.

President Lee added that preparations for the groundbreaking of other key facilities, including a memory and advanced packaging fab in Cheongju, an AI data center in Dangjin, and a biopharmaceutical production facility in Osong, are also proceeding smoothly and on schedule.

Regarding the megaproject in the Chungcheong region, the president said that in addition to the 392 trillion won originally planned, 112 companies in sectors such as semiconductors and biotechnology are set to invest an additional 23.6 trillion won.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong get lunch at the cafeteria at Samsung Electronics’ Onyang campus in Asan, South Chungcheong, after a groundbreaking ceremony for a new semiconductor packaging facility at the site as a part of the three megaproject initiative in the region on Nov. 12. BLUE HOUSE

During the event, President Lee and Samsung chief Lee shared a chuckle when a university student representing youth from the Chungcheong region mentioned in his presentation that he had an upcoming job interview at Samsung Electronics next week.

"For many university students, including myself, the biggest concern is likely finding employment," said So Ju-won, a student majoring in materials science and engineering at Chungnam National University in Daejeon. "Through this process, I’ve come to realize that while personal effort is crucial, the opportunities and environment in which one can apply that effort are just as important.”

He shared that at Chungnam National University, he developed practical skills through a semiconductor special education program, participating in 26 extracurricular activities, including 130 hours of hands-on process training and overseas study.

"These experiences have been a tremendous help in my job search," So said. "I’ve been fortunate enough to land a valuable opportunity: an interview with Samsung Electronics next week. Being here today at a Samsung Electronics facility makes that opportunity feel even more meaningful."

Both President Lee and the Samsung chief smiled at the student’s remarks, which also earned chuckles from the crowd.

President Lee also presided over a fourth public-private meeting to review the megaproject initiative after the ceremony and pledged to take “proactive and pre-emptive measures to address the challenges faced by business leaders in the field,” noting that economic growth is “essential” to bring hope to the people.

President Lee Jae Myung, third from left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, right, have lunch at a cafeteria at Samsung Electronics’ Onyang campus in Asan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

During a closed-door session of the meeting, President Lee instructed his aides to "pursue policy-based financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises with greater boldness,” according to Kim Sung-wan, a presidential spokesperson.

He added that "financial support is essential for sustainable, region-led growth" and instructed his staff to explore ways to strengthen local governments' fiscal autonomy.

Later, President Lee headed to the corporate cafeteria, where he had lunch with Chairman Lee and Samsung Electronics employees.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]