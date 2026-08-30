President Lee names six ministerial nominees in Cabinet reshuffle

Lee Hyoung-il, the current first vice minister of finance and economy, was nominated as deputy prime minister and minister of finance, a post that puts him in charge of the government’s economic policy.
He is a veteran policymaker whose ability has been demonstrated through measures such as the maximum price system for petroleum products. He was described as well-suited to ensure that improvements in economic indicators translate into meaningful changes in people’s quality of life.
The administration also reshuffled its national security and justice teams.
Kang Shin-chul, a retired four-star general and former deputy commander of the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command who currently serves as Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was nominated as minister of national defense. Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kim Seung-won, a former judge, was nominated as minister of justice.
The president also named nominees to several ministries closely tied to people’s livelihoods.
Hong Jee-sun, the current second vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport, was nominated as minister of land. DP lawmaker Lee So-young was nominated as minister of SMEs and startups. Yong Hye-in, the leader of the Basic Income Party, was nominated as minister of gender equality and family.
Posts overseeing future industries and presidential affairs were also changed.
Rebuilding Korea Party lawmaker Lee Hai-min, a former Google engineer, was tapped as the first senior presidential secretary for AI and future planning, a newly created position. Ha Jung-woo, the former senior presidential secretary for AI and future planning, was named vice chair of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.
Lee Won-ju, the deputy minister of the Energy Transition Policy Office at the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, was tapped as presidential adviser for megaprojects, a tentatively named position.
Kim Kyoung-soo, the former chair of the Presidential Committee for Decentralization and Balanced Development, was appointed special presidential adviser for political affairs.
“This is a measure aimed at leading the sweeping transformation across society that Korea needs,” presidential chief of staff Kang said. “We will produce tangible results that people can feel, based on dynamism and expertise.”
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.