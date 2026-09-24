President Lee lands in Mexico for summit with President Sheinbaum

Read more
-
Lee touts shipbuilding cooperation with Trump at New York investment event
President Lee Jae Myung told Wall Street investors that cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump on naval shipbuilding could yield "tangible results."
-
Investment should help restore strained Korea-U.S. ties
Seoul and Washington must turn strategic investment commitments into trust and concrete progress on shared security priorities.
-
Ruling party sees political gain in clash with chief justice
The Democratic Party’s attack on Chief Justice Jo Hee-de risks deepening a constitutional standoff over a prolonged Supreme Court vacancy.
-
The illusion of ‘land to the tiller’
Korea’s tougher farmland rules aim to curb speculation but risk punishing aging farmers, heirs and shrinking rural communities.