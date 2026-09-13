President Lee congratulates director Lee Chang-dong on Venice Silver Lion win

President Lee Jae Myung, right, listens to director Lee Chang-dong during a film-industry discussion in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Sept. 7. YONHAP

In a social media post, President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the director after “Possible Love” won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival.

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday extended congratulations to Korean film director Lee Chang-dong on winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

“I once again sincerely congratulate the director, all the actors and staff members. I will cheer for the bright journey of Korean cinema down the road,” the president wrote on his X account.

Lee issued the message after the director's winning of the award at the 83rd edition of the Italian film festival held in Venice on Saturday with “Possible Love.”

It is the first Korean film to win a prize at the Venice film fest since Kim Ki-duk clinched the Golden Lion for his crime thriller “Pieta” in 2012.

“I hope that on the occasion of this award, our films will be further diversified and many films will reach wider audiences across the world,” the president said.

The president met with the director and actors of the film on the sidelines of the Lumiere Summit on the future of cinema, which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron last Monday in Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

“During the past Lumiere Summit, I heard from you about the enthusiastic local attention to the film during our meeting [...] I am delighted that expectations at that time led to a great outcome,” Lee said.





Yonhap