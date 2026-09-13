President Lee congratulates director Lee Chang-dong on Venice Silver Lion win

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How Yong Hye-in became collateral damage in a bigger Cabinet battle
The Democratic Party pressured Yong Hye-in to withdraw, seeking to contain backlash and focus on defending Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won.
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‘Possible Love’ wins Venice as Lee Chang-dong confronts pain beyond cinema’s genre escape routes
“Possible Love” earned Korea its first Venice Grand Jury Prize with an unflinching portrait of layoffs, inequality and human connection.
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Lee pledges oil price stability as Middle East tensions rattle markets
President Lee Jae Myung says Korea has strengthened supply safeguards as crude prices rise above $100 a barrel.
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Yong Hye-in withdraws bid for gender equality minister just 14 days after nomination
The gender equality minister nominee stepped aside after backlash over plans to retain her parliamentary seat.