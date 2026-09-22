President Lee confirms finance, defense and land ministers before UN trip

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SME minister nominee's confirmation hearing report adopted
The National Assembly adopted the confirmation report for Ministry of SMEs and Startups nominee Lee So-young despite the PPP's concerns over her qualifications and an apartment controversy.
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Kang Hoon-sik resignation offer exposes deepening Blue House power struggle
The presidential chief of staff’s offer to resign over personnel failures has intensified rivalry among President Lee Jae Myung’s inner circle.
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Land minister nominee's confirmation hearing report adopted
A bipartisan parliamentary committee on Monday adopted a confirmation hearing report for Land Minister nominee Hong Jee-sun, despite the PPP calling out his failures on past projects and relationship with President Lee Jae Myung.
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Korea's presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik offers to resign
Kang offered to step down after President Lee Jae Myung apologized over public disappointment and declining approval ratings.