President Lee calls Mongolia ‘true friend’ in state banquet, gifts Korean bow and smartwatch

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, front, looks out at the view after visiting Zaisan Monument in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on July 10, during a three-day state visit. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Korean President Lee Jae Myung called Mongolia a “true friend” and a partner to take a great leap forward with during a state dinner hosted by Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar on Friday.BBB

In his dinner address, Lee stressed that Korea and Mongolia are countries that regard each other not as strangers but as close friends, “sharing deep trust and a special bond,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement.

Lee mentioned the Mongolian word "anda," which signifies a true friend, and pledged that Korea would serve as a partner in achieving a new leap forward and shared development with Mongolia.

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Khurelsukh said it is significant that the two countries have opened a “golden era” of bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the first state visit by a South Korean president in 15 years, Kang said.

The Mongolian president noted that the peoples of both nations have shared a brotherly bond throughout their long history and expressed his hope that the friendship and strategic partnership between the two peoples would continue to flourish, grounded on this shared understanding and trust.

Lee and Khurelsukh during their bilateral summit on Thursday declared a "golden era” of Korea-Mongolia relations and said they will join hands to achieve an annual bilateral trade volume of $1 billion by 2030. They also agreed in principle on a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

First lady Kim, government officials and some 40 Korean business leaders including LS Chairman Koo Ja-eun, SK Vice Chairman Lee Hyung-hee and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) CEO Kang Kyung-sung also attended the state banquet.

In turn, Lee said that he felt the open-mindedness, spirit of inclusiveness and strong will of the Mongolian people through the country’s blue skies and vast grasslands, noting that this strength serves as the driving force behind Mongolia's development today.

"I’ve heard that Mongolians have such keen eyesight that they can even spot a car license plate beyond the horizon — is that true?" Lee asked during the dinner, drawing laughter from the attendees, noting that Koreans can recognize a true friend and partner for the future.

During the three-hour dinner, a video compilation of photos of Lee was shown on a screen, from Lee's childhood to wedding, his time as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor, and the state visit.

Gifts Korean President Lee Jae Myung gave Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh at a state dinner banquet in Ulaanbaatar on July 10 include from left: a traditional Korean archery set, a smartwatch and a mother-of-pearl inlaid jewelry box featuring butterfly patterns. BLUE HOUSE

During an exchange of gifts, Lee presented Khurelsukh with a traditional Korean archery set made of buffalo horn and bamboo and a smartwatch equipped with the latest features, as Khurelsukh enjoys exercise, the Blue House said.

Archery is a traditional culture shared by both nations and is also one of the three major events of the Naadam Festival, Mongolia’s largest national celebration, which Lee will attend on Saturday as a guest of honor.

Mongolia’s first lady Luvsandorj Bolortsetseg was gifted a mother-of-pearl jewelry box decorated with butterfly and arabesque patterns.

Earlier Friday, Lee held talks with Mongolia’s prime minister and parliament speaker in Ulaanbaatar, requesting their cooperation in economic exchanges and critical mineral cooperation.

Lee’s meetings with Mongolia’s No. 2 and No. 3 officials came during a three-day state visit to Ulaanbaatar aimed at expanding bilateral strategic cooperation and strengthening supply chains.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral during their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on July 10. JOINT PRESS CORPS

In his meeting with Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral, Lee asked Mongolia’s second-ranking official to oversee economic exchanges and cooperation on critical mineral cooperation and the defense industry, following up on the agenda agreed upon during the bilateral summit with the president the previous day.

"I believe it is important to create opportunities for Mongolia to further process and produce mineral resources by utilizing Korean technology,” Uchral told Lee.

Uchral said he had served as the chief negotiator for the bilateral CEPA negotiations and is aware of the great significance of concluding the agreement.

The prime minister noted the achievements made during the bilateral summit, such as the signing of over 20 memorandums of understanding, and ensured that ministries would closely monitor the practical implementation of the matters discussed between the leaders, presidential spokesperson Kang said in a press briefing Friday.

“In particular, he emphasized that cooperation regarding CEPA and critical minerals would be a significant opportunity for the development of bilateral relations,” Kang said.

Mongolia's rare earth reserves are estimated at 31 million tons, making it the world's second-largest after China’s 44 million tons.

Uchral further proposed cooperation with Korean financial institutions to promote megaprojects in industries such as housing construction and energy, as well as cooperation in the transition to renewable energy utilizing Mongolia's geographical characteristics and resources, Kang said.

In response, Lee said that the two countries should continue to advance multifaceted cooperation through communication between relevant ministries.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Mongolian parliament speaker Sandag Byambatsogt during talks at a hotel in Ulaanbaatar on July 10. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee also met separately with Sandag Byambatsogt, speaker of Mongolia’s parliament.

During his meeting with the speaker, Lee stressed that the role of the parliament is especially important, and asked Byambatsogt to take “special interest and provide significant support for the development of Korea-Mongolia relations."

Byambatsogt said he looks forward to strengthened bilateral relations through measures such simplified visa procedures to encourage exchanges between the two nations and health cooperation like the establishment of Mongolia's National Cancer Center II.

After traveling to Turkey to attend the NATO summit earlier this week, President Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung began a three-day state visit to Mongolia Thursday.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, second from right, pays respects to Korean independence activist Lee Tae-joon during a visit to a memorial hall honoring the revered physician in Ulaanbaatar on July 10. JOINT PRESS CORPS

On Friday morning, President Lee paid respects to Korean independence activist Lee Tae-Joon (1883-1921), a revered physician in Mongolia.

President Lee visited the Lee Tae-Joon Memorial Park to lay a wreath and tour the memorial hall, marking the 105th anniversary of his death.

Lee Tae-Joon was recognized for his medical work in Mongolia and establishing a clinic in Ulaanbaatar to spread modern medical practices and support the Korean independence movement during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule. He and later served as physician to the Bogd Khan, the last khan, who awarded him the Mongolian National Medal in 1919. Lee Tae-Joon posthumously received South Korea’s Order of Merit for National Foundation in 2020.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, receives flowers from children during a luncheon meeting with the Korean community in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on July 10. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Later, President Lee met with some 80 members of the Korean community in Mongolia, thanking them for building trust with locals and “effectively serving as a bridge connecting the two nations.”

“Building upon the achievements you have already established, the Republic of Korea and Mongolia are now able to usher in a new era as strategic partners continuing cooperation in various fields, including critical minerals, high-tech industries, energy, supply chains and the digital transformation,” Lee said at the luncheon meeting in Ulaanbatar. “The president of Mongolia also states that the Republic of Korea is one of the most important partner countries among Mongolia's ‘third neighbors.’"





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]