President Lee arrives in San Francisco, set to meet Jensen Huang, Sam Altman

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Lee outlines plan to transform Korea into pillar of global AI supply chain
President Lee Jae Myung's strategy to turn Korea into to a trusted AI production base and leading economy includes a multihub semiconductor production network spanning the Seoul metropolitan area and regional provinces.
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Lee meets with OpenAI, Nvidia, Broadcom, Anthropic chiefs to discuss Korea's transformation into AI society
During the meetings, President Lee Jae Myung called for closer cooperation between Korean and U.S. companies in semiconductors, data centers, sovereign AI and large language models.
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Jensen Huang announces major partnerships with Korean companies following meeting with President Lee
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has outlined a broad expansion of Nvidia's cooperation with Korean firms, spanning semiconductors, AI, mobility and energy.
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Trump threatens 'substantial' tariffs on EU after Google fine
In a social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump said that his administration will launch trade investigations into the European Union after it fined Google $1 billion.