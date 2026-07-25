President Lee arrives in San Francisco, set to meet Jensen Huang, Sam Altman

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive at San Francisco International Airport on July 25. NEWS1

During his two-day visit to San Francisco, President Lee Jae Myung will meet with the heads of four global tech giants to discuss investment and cooperation plans.

President Lee Jae Myung arrived in San Francisco on Friday, after which he will meet with the leaders of global tech giants, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The trip is part of the president’s 11-day overseas tour that will take him to Brazil, Chile and Argentina for bilateral summit talks with their leaders.

During his two-day visit to San Francisco, Lee will meet with the heads of four global tech giants, including Anthropic and Broadcom, to discuss investment and cooperation plans.

During a high-level event on AI, scheduled to take place later in the day, the president plans to issue a “San Francisco AI declaration,” outlining Korea’s vision for advancing the AI industry and enhancing global cooperation, according to presidential officials.

Leaders of Korean tech conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, will join the event to discuss the Lee administration’s recently announced megaprojects initiative aimed at creating a semiconductor cluster and other AI-related facilities.

At an earlier press briefing, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom said that the president will emphasize Korea’s commitment to investing in AI and seek investment and cooperation commitments from key companies during his trip to San Francisco.





Yonhap



