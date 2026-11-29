Justice minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol answers questions during a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 24. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday approved the appointment of Lee Yong-cheol as justice minister, his office said.

Lee Yong-cheol underwent a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly earlier this month, after his predecessor, Jung Sung-ho, left office on Aug. 26.

The president initially nominated Kim Seung-won, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, for the post as part of his Cabinet reshuffle on Aug. 30.

But Kim withdrew from the nomination 20 days later amid allegations that he had sought favors related to the approval of clinical trials for a new drug.

After deliberating over a successor, the president nominated Lee, who previously served as head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, earlier this month.

Following his appointment, the new justice minister identified ensuring the smooth implementation of the new criminal justice system as his top priority.

“I feel a heavy sense of responsibility for being appointed justice minister at a time of a major transformation of the criminal justice system for the first time in 78 years,” Lee Yong-cheol said in a statement released to the press.

Lee will formally take office Monday.





Yonhap





