President hails shared heritage as gateway to peace in Unesco opening speech

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Korea opens its first Unesco World Heritage Committee in Busan with calls for peace and cooperation
At the 10-day Busan session, delegates from 196 countries will review heritage sites as Korea highlights culture’s role in fostering dialogue, solidarity and peace.
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Dress like noblesse
Customers browse at a Korean cultural experience event at Shinsegae Centum City Department Store in Busan marking the Unesco World Heritage Committee opening.
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Unesco-listed Ulsan petroglyphs captivate heritage experts, but preservation challenge remains
Unesco heritage managers praised Ulsan’s ancient rock carvings and XR presentation, while spotlighting the unresolved dam-related flooding that endangers the site.
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Per capita GDP estimated to reach $39,000 this year in sharpest growth in 5 years
Analysts say robust memory chip exports could lift Korea’s per capita GDP 7.6 percent in 2026, with a stronger won potentially pushing it above $40,000.