President defends debt forgiveness plan, calls criticism 'irresponsible demagoguery'

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Korea tightens mortgage rules even as bonuses swell at Samsung, SK hynix
New regulations will limit how much employees who receive huge bonuses can borrow while also boosting funding for semiconductors, AI and robotics.
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Korea adds 63,000 jobs in June despite weak manufacturing
Korea added 63,000 jobs in June after a May decline, but manufacturing losses continued for a 24th straight month.
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Is preferential voting a runoff? (KOR)
A dispute over preferential and runoff voting exposes how Democratic Party factions are reshaping leadership election rules for political advantage.
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Hourly minimum wage set at 10,700 won for 2027
The 3.7 percent increase, finalized after deadlocked talks and a vote, leaves both labor and business groups dissatisfied.