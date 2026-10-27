PPP urges Blue House to clarify first lady's alleged golf lessons

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Blue House annex opens photo booth featuring President Lee, first lady
Visitors to Sarangchae can choose from 32 frames featuring President Lee Jae Myung, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Korean cultural heritage images.
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DP to seek parliamentary probe into Supreme Court chief
The decision comes after some within the Democratic Party (DP) accused Jo Hee-de of meddling in last year's presidential election and improperly using official funds and took issue with his refusal to appoint a new Supreme Court justice.
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Kim Jong-un's China trip may signal North Korea-U.S. summit preparations
South Korea's unification minister said the security-heavy delegations suggest Kim Jong-un's trip may have involved more than economic cooperation.
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DP's Jung Chung-rae calls U.S. visa delay that caused him to miss audit trip 'deeply regrettable'
The lawmaker said delayed U.S. visa processing forced him to miss a scheduled parliamentary audit trip to Washington, lamenting that the PPP since have tried to politicize the issue.