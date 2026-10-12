PPP steps up criticism of Lee's golf outing during Daegu supermarket ceiling collapse

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BOK chief apologizes over ETF risks, leaves door open to further rate hikes
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song took blame for what he called inadequate warnings about the risks of leveraged ETFs while also signaling that the central bank could raise rates to curb inflation.
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President Lee faces backlash for praising late Seoul mayor accused of sexual harassment
In an X post, the president said the late Park Won-soon taught him the importance of communication with the public through social media.
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Lee approval slides to 35.2% as opposition gains
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell for a second straight week to 35.2%, while support for the People Power Party rose above the Democratic Party, a Realmeter poll found.
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Is the president's social media really about communication? (KOR)
The president’s expanded online outreach must deliver policy results, not merely strengthen his standing within the ruling coalition.