PPP steps up criticism of Lee's golf outing during Daegu supermarket ceiling collapse

A ceiling collapsed in a supermarket in Daegu, leaving 38 people injured. The Blue House said that President Lee Jae Myung immediately issued orders for rescue operations while still at the golf course.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday criticized President Lee Jae Myung’s golf outing over the weekend, questioning whether it was appropriate for him to play golf while the collapsed ceiling of a supermarket in Daegu left dozens of people injured.

“Is a single line of instruction [to handle the incident], given while playing golf, the right attitude for the head of state responsible for people’s lives?” PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a meeting of the party’s supreme council. “Is it even possible to receive reports in real time and give directions while playing golf?”

In a statement released the previous day, the Blue House said that Lee immediately issued an order for thorough rescue operations after receiving reports of the incident while still at the golf course.

The ceiling collapsed on Saturday morning, and 38 people were injured.

PPP chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon also released a commentary, accusing Lee of enjoying what he called an “imperial” round of golf, a term widely used in Korea to describe golf outings that are especially leisurely, unlike ordinary rounds during which golfers are usually rushed.

“Instead of issuing an apology, the Blue House and the Democratic Party deceived the public with the excuse that it was an extension of his official duties to prepare for a possible round of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump,” Park argued.

Rep. Cho Gye-won, a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party, earlier said Lee’s outing was part of his preparations for golf diplomacy with Trump.

In an unusual move, the presidential office announced Lee’s private schedule and confirmed that he visited Taereung Golf Club in northern Seoul with his family on Saturday.

The announcement came after PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo said that he would hold a press conference to reveal that Lee had been on the golf course during the incident.

Democratic Party lawmakers defended Lee’s outing, arguing that the president also needs to rest on his day off and that he had fulfilled his duties to protect people’s lives by receiving reports and issuing instructions.





Yonhap