PPP says Lee’s Cabinet reshuffle puts politics before livelihoods and the economy

People Power Party chief Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok speaks during a supreme council meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Aug. 31. NEWS1

The opposition criticized key ministerial nominees, including the picks to head the justice and gender equality ministries, while the Democratic Party said they are qualified and should face confirmation hearings.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday criticized President Lee Jae Myung's latest Cabinet reshuffle, accusing him of putting his political interests before improving people's livelihoods.

Lee tapped six ministers in a major reshuffle on Sunday, including Rep. Kim Seung-won of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) as the new justice minister and Rep. Yong Hye-in, floor leader of the minor Basic Income Party, as the new gender minister.

"This Cabinet reshuffle is President Lee's declaration that he is completely rejecting public calls for an overhaul of state affairs," PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig said during a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly.

Rep. Jeong particularly took issue with Kim's nomination as justice minister, arguing that it was intended to help drop criminal charges against the president. He also accused Lee of seeking to shore up his approval ratings rather than improving people's livelihoods and the economy.

PPP Rep. Shin Dong-wook, a member of the party's supreme council, echoed Jeong's criticism.

"No matter how insignificant the public may seem, the justice minister is the last bastion of the rule of law in Korea," he said. "Nominating someone like [Kim] shows that the president believes the minister only needs to protect him, and this is a direct challenge to the people."

The PPP also criticized Lee's pick for the gender equality minister, arguing that Rep. Yong's nomination could deepen social divisions rather than promoting national unity.

The opposition party has accused Yong of fueling gender conflict among young people, taking issue with her previous remarks on military service and other gender-related issues.

The DP, meanwhile, defended Lee's nominations, saying the six nominees were fully qualified for their posts.

"The latest reshuffle is the beginning of another important shift in the direction of state affairs," DP leader Kim Min-seok said during the party's supreme council meeting.

"The nominees will go through the process of redefining and refining their past views during their confirmation hearings," he said, adding that there is no need to prejudge them.

Yonhap