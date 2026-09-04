PPP proposes bill barring proportional lawmakers from also holding Cabinet posts

Yong Hye-in, the nominee for gender equality and family minister, arrives at her temporary office in Seoul on Sept. 4 to prepare for her parliamentary confirmation hearing. YONHAP

The legislation was introduced in response to gender equality minister nominee Yong Hye-in's stated intention to retain her National Assembly seat even after being appointed to the Cabinet.

A lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) proposed a bill Friday that would require proportional representation lawmakers to give up their parliamentary seats in order to serve as Cabinet members.

The proposal came as Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party, who was recently named as the new nominee for gender equality minister, faced criticism after expressing her intention to retain her National Assembly seat even after being appointed to the Cabinet position.

“Yong Hye-in's greed in refusing to give up either position has laid bare the loophole in the current system that allows lawmakers to hold Cabinet posts,” PPP Rep. Kim Jae-sub said, as he proposed the revision to the National Assembly Act.

Under current law, lawmakers can double as members of the Cabinet, though proportional representatives have customarily given up their parliamentary seats to join the Cabinet, passing on the post to the next candidate in line on the proportional representation list.

Yong, who is currently the sole lawmaker of her party, earlier said she would keep her Assembly seat even if she becomes the minister, noting that her party would become a non-parliamentary party should she resign as lawmaker.





Yonhap