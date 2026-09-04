PPP proposes bill barring proportional lawmakers from also holding Cabinet posts

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Too feminist, or not feminist enough? Gender equality minister nominee polarizes all sides
Yong Hye-in's nomination to lead Korea's Gender Ministry has drawn criticism from conservatives, women's groups and even political allies.
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Lee's approval rating hits new low of 40%
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 40 percent as real estate policies drove the strongest criticism in a new Gallup Korea poll.
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Chip tariff talks with U.S. based on understanding Korea won't be disadvantaged: Seoul official
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Korea and the United States are discussing semiconductor tariffs under a pledge that Seoul will not face worse terms than competitors.
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Why Korea’s gender equality minister nominee faces nationwide backlash
Yong Hye-in’s bid to become Korea’s youngest Cabinet minister has ignited disputes over her dual roles, party funding and gender-policy record.