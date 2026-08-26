PPP leader vows sweeping party overhaul to win 2028 general elections

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks during a supreme council meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 30. LIM HYUN-DONG

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok pledged reforms to broaden support, empower members and prepare for the 2028 general elections.

Main opposition People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Wednesday pledged sweeping reforms of the party as he marked his first anniversary in office, vowing to win the 2028 general elections.

Jang made the announcement during a news conference at the National Assembly, unveiling a reform plan aimed at strengthening party members' role while broadening the party's support base and addressing livelihood issues.

"If the past year was a time for rebuilding the party and uniting the conservatives together, the year ahead will be a time to build the foothold for victory," Jang said. "With one year left in my term, I will make a fresh start."

Jang reiterated his commitment to expanding party members' role by allowing them to directly participate in the election of provincial and local party chiefs.

"I will bring in people who are ready to fight for the party," he said.

The issue has recently been a sticking point within the PPP, with some lawmakers opposing the proposal over concerns that it could deepen internal divisions.

The PPP leader also vowed to lay the groundwork to secure a majority victory in the 2028 general elections and "push ahead to retake power."

Under Jang's leadership, the PPP won only four out of the 16 key mayoral and gubernatorial seats contested in the June 3 local elections, though it managed to secure the key battleground of Seoul. In the by-elections held alongside the local elections, the party secured four of 14 seats that were up for grabs.

As part of the reform drive, Jang unveiled what he called the "People Power Party 2.0 initiative," which calls for addressing issues on people's livelihoods and improving communication with the public.

He also proposed launching a committee under the party leader to oversee policies in areas ranging from the economy and diplomacy to security and issues related to young people.





Yonhap