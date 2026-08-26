PPP leader vows sweeping party overhaul to win 2028 general elections

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Housing development to be limited to green space in Gyeonggi, land minister says
Kim Yun-duk said the 73,000 units in the plan will not encroach on park space in Seoul as the debate on the issue continues.
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DP leader asks Lee not to appoint ex-PPP lawmaker as Red Cross chief
Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok asked President Lee Jae Myung not to appoint former People Power Party lawmaker Ihn Yo-han as Korean Red Cross chief.
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Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok steps down
Lee and the party leadership stepped down after his reform push faltered, following a scandal involving its Busan mayoral candidate.
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Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok to step down
Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok is expected to resign after the party's poor local election results and a scandal involving Busan mayoral candidate Jeong I-han.