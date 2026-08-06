PPP leader slams Lee about reportedly not reading revision to Criminal Procedure Act

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Police refer suspect over threats to kill Lee
In a separate case, another police station referred a man late last month to prosecutors on charges of attempted intimidation after he also posted messages threatening to kill President Lee Jae Myung.
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Gov't plans full scholarships for all regional national university first-year students next year
Korea’s Education Ministry says about 60,000 first-year students at regional national universities could receive full tuition support from next year as part of a broader regional talent policy.
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Is the goal of merging military academies to punish the Army? (KOR)
President Lee’s comments about past coups undercut the stated goal of integrating military academies and raised concerns about weakening the Army for political reasons.
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Korea’s AI ambitions face talent exodus (KOR)
A World Bank report shows South Korea is losing elite AI researchers even as it pours massive public and private investment into becoming a global AI power.