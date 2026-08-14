PPP lawmaker tells U.S. House Coupang data breach action was not discriminatory

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The next fleet of Washington's warships could be Korean
Trump’s new policy could let qualifying Korean shipbuilders build up to two U.S.-bound vessels at home while expanding U.S. shipyard investment.
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Kazakh workers to arrive in Korea by 2028
Kazakhstan has become Korea's 18th employment permit system partner, with workers expected to begin arriving in 2028.
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4 PPP lawmakers indicted on obstruction charges for allegedly blocking Yoon’s arrest after martial law
Reps. Na Kyung-won, Kim Gi-hyeon, Kwon Young-jin and Yoon Sang-hyun face charges after reportedly forming a human wall in front of the presidential residence.
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Tariffs, Coupang and the Korus FTA in 'sleep mode' (KOR)
With U.S. tariffs becoming entrenched, Korea should use Korus FTA consultation channels to manage disputes and protect its trade interests.