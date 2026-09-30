PPP lawmaker says North's soldiers crossed MDL 50 times over past two months

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How a humanitarian transfer of North Korean POWs became a row between Seoul and Kyiv
A dispute over secrecy surrounding two North Korean POWs exposes diverging expectations between South Korea and Ukraine.
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Kim Yo-jong calls Seoul's DMZ mine blast findings a 'farce,' threatens 'merciless' retaliation to live fire
Experts said the response appears to be an attempt to justify ongoing fortification by North Korea in the DMZ and deter South Korean countermeasures.
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Zelensky likely went public on POWs to stir South Korean support, NIS says
South Korea's intelligence agency also addressed the DMZ mine explosion, North Korea-U.S. summit prospects, Kim Jong-un's health and his daughter's rising role.
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Lee pays unexpected visit to soldiers wounded in DMZ mine explosion
The president offered words of encouragement and promised due compensation for treatment and rehabilitation as well as continued service.