PPP hecklers interrupt Lee’s budget speech as political tide turns

President Lee Jae Myung asks whether he may continue his speech amid jeers from the main opposition People Power Party lawmakers while addressing the National Assembly on the government's 2027 budget proposal and fund management plan in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, Nov. 2. LIM HYUN-DONG

Opposition lawmakers heckled President Lee Jae Myung over government debt during his budget speech at the National Assembly on Monday, a sharp contrast to the friendly reception he received from conservatives just months ago and reflecting how far the political tide has turned against him.

The outburst came after Lee ad-libbed a line defending the government’s borrowing plans. “We are issuing government bonds, but nearly all of it will be used to repay existing bonds, so I would like to say that there is almost no net increase in government bonds,” Lee said. The remark drew a shout of “That’s nonsense!” from the ruling opposition People Power Party (PPP) benches.

Lee stopped and replied, “If you have something to say, go ahead, and then I’ll finish.” But PPP lawmakers kept up the pressure, shouting “Resume the trials!” and “Then why issue new bonds?”

“I’m speaking right now, but you keep interrupting. I’d appreciate it if you could give a specific opinion,” Lee said, before trying to restore order. “Now, may I continue?”

Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers answered “Yes” and backed him with applause, allowing Lee to resume after a 40-second interruption.

The mood was markedly different from Lee’s supplementary budget speech in April, when he shook hands and chatted with about 20 PPP lawmakers afterward. This time, he shook hands with only one person: Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, a former DP member.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, greets People Power Party lawmaker Cho Kyung-tae after delivering a speech on the government's 2027 budget proposal and fund management plan at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. LIM HYUN-DONG

When Lee, wearing a navy-and-gray tie meant to symbolize trust and responsibility, looked toward the PPP during his speech, its lawmakers did not respond. Their seats were instead lined with placards reading “1,400 trillion won in national debt. 162 trillion won future debt-pile fund,” a jab at the government’s planned 162 trillion won Future Response Fund.

DP lawmakers, meanwhile, interrupted the speech with applause 30 times, up from 13 times in April. Only one conservative figure applauded as Lee entered the chamber: independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon. But while DP lawmakers gave Lee a standing ovation and chanted his name, Han clapped from his seat.

The shift reflects how quickly the political landscape has changed since April. Lee’s approval rating fell from 67 percent on April 3 to 39 percent on Friday, according to Gallup Korea. Support for the DP dropped from 48 percent to 37 percent over the same period, while the PPP rose from 18 percent to 28 percent.

President Lee Jae Myung, center, greets Democratic Party lawmakers as he approaches the podium to deliver a speech on the government's 2027 budget proposal and fund management plan at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. LIM HYUN-DONG

The DP’s push for a parliamentary investigation into Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has also turned public opinion against the ruling bloc, especially among moderates. The DP has accused Jo of interfering in last year’s presidential election by fast-tracking a ruling in Lee’s election law case, and its push for a parliamentary investigation into the chief justice has turned public opinion against the ruling bloc, especially among moderates, who see it as pressure on the judiciary.

The PPP set the tone before Lee arrived, holding a protest rally in the National Assembly’s rotunda. When Lee arrived at 9:44 a.m. and nodded to the protesters, PPP lawmakers chanted, “Stop the impeachment push to cancel the trials and stop intimidating the judiciary. Stop it.” Lee did not react.

PPP lawmakers cheered Chief Justice Jo, who passed through the rotunda before Lee arrived, shouting “Stay strong!” and “Guarantee judicial independence!” National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik, who came out to greet Lee, was met with jeers such as “Is the speaker the president’s lackey?” and “What speaker has ever behaved this shamefully?”

The two parties kept trading barbs after the speech. “Moving beyond quantitative expansion to qualitative expansion, the Lee Jae Myung administration’s 2027 budget will open up Korea’s future,” DP chief spokesperson Park Sung-joon said in a statement, calling it “a budget that lifts the shadow of inequality and polarization and builds a country where Seoul, the capital region and the provinces prosper together.”

PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok mocked the speech on Facebook. “A three-line summary of the budget speech. ‘I don’t know what I did wrong, and I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing.’ ‘I don’t care about the people, I’ll live in leftist luxury.’ ‘I don’t care about tomorrow, I’ll spend it all today and die,’” he wrote. “At this point, it’s a test of the public’s patience.”





BY LEE CHAN-KYU, OH SO-YEONG, RYU HYO-RIM [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]