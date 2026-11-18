Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho speaks to reporters outside the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18 after he was acquitted in his first trial on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Some in the main opposition called for its lawmakers to rally together, while ruling party figures demanded the impeachment of the Supreme Court chief justice.

Choo Kyung-ho, the current mayor of Daegu and former floor leader of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), was acquitted on Wednesday of trying to disrupt a parliamentary vote to call off martial law in December 2024, setting off starkly divergent reactions from the ruling and opposition parties.

While the PPP hailed the trial court's decision as an end to what it called a politically motivated campaign to brand the party as an insurrectionist force, the Democratic Party (DP) accused the judiciary of destroying freedom and democracy while insisting on impeaching Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, whose appointment came during the administration of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“I hope the current administration will immediately end its political persecution and put people’s livelihoods first,” Choo said shortly after his hearing on Wednesday.

Choo, who was PPP floor leader at the time, was accused of obstructing lawmaker participation in the vote to lift martial law by changing the venue of a party meeting three times when then-President Yoon announced the move on Dec. 3, 2024. A special counsel team sought a 20-year prison sentence against Choo.

After the acquittal, about 30 PPP lawmakers, including party leader Jang Dong-hyeok and floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig, took turns embracing Choo and offering words of comfort. Some were moved to tears.

“Justice has prevailed, and the world can now see that this was a baseless prosecution without a shred of evidence, driven by political revenge and an attempt to destroy the opposition,” said Rep. Park Choong-kwon, the party’s senior spokesperson, in a statement.

Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho, center, speaks to reporters outside the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

“This is a textbook case of trumped-up charges,” PPP chief Jang wrote on Facebook. “The special counsel shouldn’t dare appeal,” warning the prosecutorial team against invoking its right to contest a ruling, as is permitted under Korean law.

The acquittal had cleared the party of accusations that it helped impose or defend martial law and removed the threat of legal action against those implicated, according to some within the opposition.

A guilty verdict against Choo would have exposed other senior PPP figures from the martial law period — as well as lawmakers absent from the parliamentary vote to overturn the decree — to possible criminal investigations. In the worst-case scenario, the party could have faced calls for its dissolution on constitutional grounds.

“We will consider filing a criminal complaint against special counsel Cho Eun-seok for distorting the law,” the PPP floor leader wrote on Facebook.

Some in the party correlated the verdict to a renewed sense of party unity ahead of the second anniversary of the botched martial law declaration.

“The burden of blame for martial law has been substantially lifted now that the court has found no connection between the party and the imposition,” a first-term lawmaker said. “If anything, our fight against the government over its failed housing policies and the special counsel’s trumped-up prosecution has given conservatives a stronger reason to unite.”

Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon, left, shakes hands with People Power Party Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok in central Seoul on Aug. 25. MUNHWA ILBO

But the acquittal did not end political tensions within the conservative camp. Some lawmakers instead sharpened their attacks on independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon and his faction. Han headed the PPP at the time of the martial law declaration and was among those who rushed to the National Assembly to vote it down.

“A faction devoted to an outsider was practically praying for a guilty verdict,” PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo wrote. “They schemed to exploit the threat of the party’s dissolution and surrender it to that person for a pittance. We must hold them to account.”

The party’s incumbent chief pledged to hold accountable anyone who had endangered Choo and the PPP with lies under oath and baseless allegations.

“There were those who sided with the DP's accusations of insurrection and made statements against members of our party,” PPP spokesperson Park said.

Although no individuals were singled out, PPP insiders saw the comments as a veiled attack on Han and his faction.

“The court was right to acquit Choo, and I welcome the verdict,” Rep. Han said. “I’ve said all along that the special counsel went too far in investigating and prosecuting him.”

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, front, attends a meeting with the government officials at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 18. NEWS1

A lawmaker aligned with Han rejected the accusations.

“None of the lawmakers close to Han has ever testified against Choo or argued that he was guilty,” said one lawmaker from Han’s faction.

PPP Rep. Park Jeong-hun, an ally of Han, mocked Ahn by sharing an earlier news report about Ahn emerging as the only lawmaker from his party to support a revised bill calling for a special counsel probe into the martial law imposition.

“His memory seems a little fuzzy,” Park wrote.

“Choo and Han were at odds over where lawmakers should assemble during the martial law crisis,” said a PPP official. “Choo directed them to party headquarters, whereas Han called for them to head to the National Assembly. The dispute today seems to stem partly from a belief within the party that the special counsel turned those differences into a basis for prosecution. Lingering resentment from the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears to have fueled the latest clash.”

The DP responded with a scathing attack on the courts.

“It is beyond belief that the court found that Choo Kyung-ho had no part in the insurrection,” DP leader Kim Min-seok wrote on X. “The judiciary itself is now tearing down the freedoms and democratic values that Koreans struggled to protect. The courts’ regressive thinking and decisions will one day be judged by the people and by history.”

Then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Jan. 22, 2025. NEWS1

Lawmakers aligned with former DP leader Jung Chung-rae also called for the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo, a Yoon appointee.

“The judiciary under Jo Hee-de is giving insurrectionists a free pass. Impeach him,” Jung said.

DP Rep. Lee Sung-yoon joined the call for the chief justice's removal, writing on Facebook, “The answer is to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.”

A more measured response came from DP senior spokesperson Park Sung-joon, who stopped short of endorsing an immediate impeachment push.

“Let’s first see what the Supreme Court decides in former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s case,” he told reporters.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the case of Yoon's prime minister on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the martial law imposition. He had received a 15-year prison sentence from the High Court.

BY KIM GYU-TAE, OH SO-YEONG, RYU HYO-RIM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



