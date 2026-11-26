People Power Party officials head to the civil affairs office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 26. YONHAP

The People Power Party accused the special counsel team of legal distortion after Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho was cleared this week of charges related to the 2024 martial law declaration.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday filed a complaint against a special counsel team for allegedly distorting the law in indicting Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho, who was recently acquitted of charges related to the 2024 martial law declaration.

The PPP's legal advisory committee submitted the complaint to police against special counsel Cho Eun-suk and members of his team, accusing them of deliberately hiding key evidence and treating allegations as established facts without sufficient evidence.

“Concealing key evidence for political purposes and distorting facts to apply the law forcibly, even though the requirements for establishing the crime were not met, undermines the fairness of the criminal justice system and the foundations of the rule of law,” PPP Rep. Kim Tae-kyu said in a press release.

The PPP claimed that Cho's team had violated a law criminalizing the distortion of law that took effect in March.

Under the law, judges, prosecutors and police officers who intentionally distort legal principles or manipulate facts in a case under trial or investigation can face up to 10 years in prison.

Choo was acquitted by the Seoul Central District Court last week of charges of obstructing a National Assembly vote to lift former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in late 2024, when he was the PPP's floor leader.

The special counsel team had requested a 20-year prison term for Choo.





Yonhap