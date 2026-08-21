PPP ethics committee suspends membership rights of 4 lawmakers

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Lee holds private dinner with SK chief Chey Tae-won
President Lee Jae Myung and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won held a private dinner amid talks on semiconductor, energy and U.S. investment projects.
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National Assembly cuts fast-track bill review period from 330 to 90 days
The revision passed despite opposition objections, accelerating parliamentary review while lawmakers also nominated special inspector general candidates.
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Shincheonji apologizes over mass PPP sign-ups amid investigation
The church’s acting secretary general pledged political neutrality going forward, but did not directly address the ongoing criminal probe.
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Seoul mayor, land minister fail to narrow differences on Yongsan Park housing plan
A meeting on Thursday did not result in progress, with Oh Se-hoon staunchly opposed to any development while Kim Yun-duk wants to find a compromise.