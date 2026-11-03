PPP calls Lee data leak a 'security disaster'

Read more
-
Lee calls for review of teen social media restrictions, warns of fake news
At a Cabinet meeting, President Lee Jae Myung asked officials to review measures for restricting teenagers' social media use and for raising awareness of the consequences of spreading fake information.
-
Lee says benefit review aims to curb 'far-right agitation' as migrant groups demand apology
President Lee Jae Myung defended reviewing multicultural family benefits as activists protested remarks they say fuel anti-migrant sentiment.
-
Lee says welfare for vulnerable must be 'fair,' calls for creation of cybersecurity czar
President Lee warned that unfair aid can fuel hatred against vulnerable people while urging a centralized cybersecurity response to escalating hacking threats.
-
Lee calls deeper Japan cooperation an urgent task as AI reshapes global economy
President Lee Jae Myung highlighted supply chains, AI, aerospace and biotechnology as areas for expanded economic cooperation with Japan.