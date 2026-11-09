PPP boycotts judiciary committee proceedings over special counsel bill

Democratic Party Rep. Kim Han-kyu, the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee’s budget subcommittee, presides over a meeting boycotted by People Power Party members at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 9. YONHAP

The People Power Party's (PPP) boycott comes after the Democratic Party pushed through a special counsel bill aimed at dropping charges against the president in just three days after forcibly ending the PPP's filibuster.

People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers on the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday announced a boycott of all committee proceedings, including budget reviews, in protest of the recent passage of a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations of fabricated indictments against President Lee Jae Myung and others.

Park Hyeung-soo, the PPP’s ranking member on the committee, and other PPP lawmakers announced the boycott at a news conference, saying that, as conscientious members of the National Assembly, they could not sit down and conduct budget reviews alongside Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers who had undermined the rule of law by pushing through the special counsel bill.

“The DP pushed through the special counsel bill aimed at dropping charges against the president in just three days after forcibly ending the opposition party’s filibuster through a vote,” the PPP lawmakers said. “It would violate the constitutional principle of equality before the law if a special counsel were to manufacture grounds for nullifying indictments against the president, enabling him to evade legal accountability without standing trial.”

“Now that the bill has been passed, there are few means of resistance available to us as a minority party,” they continued, urging Lee to veto the bill at a Cabinet meeting. “All we can do is resist using every means available within the parliament.”





Yonhap