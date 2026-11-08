PPP blasts handling of North Korea's solo Unesco taekwondo bid

Ham In-kyung, a People Power Party (PPP) spokesperson, criticized the government for failing to "protect the South's cultural heritage" as the North moves closer to securing a Unesco listing for taekwondo on its own.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) blasted the government for failing to protect the country’s national sport as North Korea moves closer to securing a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage listing for taekwondo on its own — not jointly with South Korea.

“What on earth has the government been doing?” Ham In-kyung, a PPP spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday. “This is taekwondo of all things. What did our government do while North Korea pursued a solo Unesco listing for [the sport]? Must the government tiptoe around the North even when it comes to protecting the South’s cultural heritage?”

On Wednesday, the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage’s evaluation body recommended “Taekwon-Do, traditional martial art in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” for the organization’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is the North’s official name.

Seoul spent nearly a decade pursuing a joint inscription for taekwondo with Pyongyang. When talks stalled after inter-Korean relations soured, Pyongyang filed a solo nomination in 2024; Seoul followed with its own this March.

Since then, concerns have emerged that North Korea’s expected listing could undermine the value and history of taekwondo as South Korea’s national sport.

“What is even more appalling is the Korea Heritage Service’s response,” Ham said. “Before the [Unesco committee’s] evaluation results were announced, a private organization asked the Korea Heritage Service to deliver an official letter to Unesco that explained why South and North Korea should pursue a joint listing for taekwondo. The Korea Heritage Service told the organization that it had sent the letter. However, the organization later claimed that Unesco said that it never received any letter.”

She demanded answers over the conflicting accounts.

South Korean taekwondo practitioners train at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, on June 25. NEWS1

“If that is true, it goes beyond simple negligence and amounts to deceiving the public,” she said. “The Korea Heritage Service must clearly explain whether the letter was sent and how the matter was handled.”

The dispute is bigger than a Unesco listing, according to Ham.

“The issue is not simply about which country’s name [the sport] is listed under,” Ham said. “The history and legitimacy of taekwondo that South Korea has promoted around the world are at stake, as is the pride of the South Korean people.”

“The government must disclose every detail of how it has handled the matter and what measures it plans to take,” she continued. “It must also clearly explain South Korea’s position […] to the international community. A government that cannot even properly protect the country’s national sport must be held accountable before the public for its irresponsibility and incompetence.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]