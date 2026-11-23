The Pohang University of Science and Technology campus in Pohang, North Gyeongsang POHANG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Postech topped all six engineering and natural sciences fields, while SNU retained exceptional ratings across humanities and social sciences in the 2026 JoongAng University Rankings by Subject.

Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) earned an “exceptional” rating in all six engineering and natural sciences fields, while Seoul National University (SNU) retained the top rating in all three humanities and social sciences fields for a second consecutive year, according to the 2026 JoongAng University Rankings by Subject announced Monday by the JoongAng Ilbo.

Korea University's Seoul Campus and Sungkyunkwan University achieved the top "exceptional" rating in seven academic disciplines, while Yonsei University's Seoul Campus and Hanyang University's Seoul Campus did so in five.

Overall, schools that published internationally recognized research papers, turned research into real-world industry applications or consistently invested in specific fields of study performed well in the rankings.

The JoongAng University Rankings by Subject, entering its second year after its launch last year, compare universities' performance in each academic discipline. The subject ranking places more emphasis on research and education outcomes per discipline rather than a university's overall reputation or financial soundness.

To create the rankings, nine disciplines were selected — humanities; social sciences; business and economics; electronics and computer engineering; materials and chemical engineering; mechanical and mobility engineering; construction and systems engineering; mathematics and physics; and life sciences and chemistry — based on their academic and industrial importance and connection to research and education, as determined by an expert advisory committee.

Universities that ranked in the top 10 percent in each discipline were labeled "exceptional" while schools that made the top 30 percent were labeled "excellent."

Sungkyunkwan University campus in Jongno District, central Seoul SUNGKYUNKWAN UNIVERSITY

Engineering fields

In engineering, universities that translated research into industrial applications through patents and industry partnerships received high marks.

Postech earned the highest “exceptional” rating in all four engineering fields — electronics and computer engineering; materials and chemical engineering; mechanical and mobility engineering; construction and systems engineering — for the second consecutive year. It secured 1,109 domestic and international patents over the past three years, averaging 4.08 patents per professor, the highest figure among the universities assessed.

Sungkyunkwan University also received the “exceptional” rating in all four engineering fields. In materials and chemical engineering, it published 412 papers jointly with industry partners, ranking first among the universities assessed.

Since 2023, the university has revised its faculty hiring, promotion and evaluation systems to place greater emphasis on research quality and academic impact rather than publication volume, according to the university rankings team.

Universities producing highly cited research stood out.

Kyung Hee University published 33 papers in the top 1 percent of the most-cited research in electronics and computer engineering, ranking first among the universities assessed. The figure was more than 12 times the average of approximately 2.6 papers. The university received the “exceptional” rating in the field for the second consecutive year.

Another science and engineering-focused institution, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, received the “exceptional” rating in materials and chemical engineering.

The institute recorded a Category Normalized Citation Impact of 1.71 for its international journal papers, the highest among the universities assessed. This means its papers were cited 71 percent more frequently than the global average. Its university-funded research budget per professor ranked second at 93.33 million won ($69,400).

Ewha Womans University campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY

Natural sciences

In the natural sciences, sustained investment in research and efforts to nurture the next generation of researchers proved important.

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, which received the “exceptional” rating in life sciences and chemistry, had the highest number of professors recognized for their research achievements among the universities assessed, with 20 faculty members receiving awards.

Ewha Womans University received the “exceptional” rating in mathematics and physics. Its university-funded research budget per professor stood at approximately 41.8 million won, the highest among the universities assessed and 3.5 times the average of 11.94 million won.

Ewha’s CNCI for international journal papers was 1.96, ranking third. Through its basic science research institute, the university has pursued government-funded research center projects to support early-career researchers and identify new research topics.

Humanities and social sciences

In the humanities and social sciences, universities with established research capabilities stood out for the influence of their research and their international collaboration.

Pusan National University, which received the “exceptional” rating in humanities, ranked second in citations per paper. Its Korean Studies Institute has produced research on regional history and culture, contributing to the university’s strong performance in the field.

Dongguk University’s Seoul campus, which also received the “exceptional” rating in humanities, secured 6.9 billion won in research funding from the government, businesses and other sources, ranking fourth. In terms of research funding.

SNU received the “exceptional” rating in all three humanities and social sciences fields — humanities, social sciences, and business and economics — reflecting its strength in international collaboration and university-funded research.

Seoul National University campus in Gwanak District, northern Seoul JOONGANG ILBO

In humanities, SNU published 21 international collaborative papers, seven times the average of three among the universities assessed. In social sciences, it recorded the highest amount of university-funded research per professor.

SNU has also launched the 100-billion-won SNU Grand Quest initiative to expand support for challenging research projects. The school selected six major questions related to challenges faced by the human race, such as "Can AI forget as humans do?" and will provide up to 50 million won to 29 research projects that attempt to answer those questions.

In business and economics, Yonsei University's Seoul Campus was recognized for research quality and educational outcomes. The university published 48 international research papers that ranked in the top 10 percent for citations. The number is roughly five times the average of 9.7 papers among assessed universities. The school also ranked second in excellent papers per professor.

Disciplinary differences and research impact

Introduced last year, The JoongAng University Rankings by Subject were developed to better reflect universities’ competitiveness as research and education became increasingly specialized. The rankings consider universities’ strengths in specific academic fields, shifts in industry and the need for performance criteria tailored to individual disciplines.

The assessment covers nine fields: humanities; social sciences; business and economics; electronics and computer engineering; materials and chemical engineering; mechanical and mobility engineering; construction and systems engineering; mathematics and physics; and life sciences and chemistry. The categories are based on the Korean Educational Development Institute’s classifications and universities’ departmental and college structures.

The rankings were reviewed by an expert advisory committee comprising academics, researchers and industry specialists nominated by the National Research Foundation of Korea, the Korean Academy of Science and Technology and the Accreditation Board for Engineering Education of Korea.

While some evaluation criteria overlap with those used in the comprehensive rankings, including research funding, paper citations and graduate employment rates, the subject rankings apply indicators tailored to each discipline to assess its specific research and educational performance.

The assessment drew on data from government and public institutions, including university disclosures, the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korean Standards Association. Research impact was measured through citations of papers published in international journals and the performance of highly cited papers, using scholarly data from Clarivate, a global academic information analytics company.





BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]