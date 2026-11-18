The Novus String Quartet performs at the residence of the Portuguese ambassador to Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17, during a reception to present the 2027 Marvão International Music Festival. SEO JI-EUN

The Portuguese ambassador to Korea and the conductor who founded the Marvão International Music Festival introduced the festival's upcoming edition, which will take place next summer in a village with fewer than 100 residents.

Portugal is courting Korean classical music fans for a summer festival in a small village — with fewer than 100 residents — on a mountaintop, where Korean musicians have begun to perform regularly.

Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Vanda Sequeira and German conductor Christoph Poppen, the founder and artistic director of the Marvão International Music Festival (FIMM), presented the upcoming festival at the ambassador’s residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.

Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Vanda Sequeira delivers welcome remarks at her residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17. SEO JI-EUN

The 13th edition of FIMM will take place in Marvão, a medieval walled village in the Alentejo region near the Spanish border, from July 23 to Aug. 1, 2027. Marvão has only 97 residents, Poppen said, but usually draws more than 10,000 visitors during the 10-day festival.

Sequeira compared Portugal’s saudade to Korea’s han, as both words describe a deep sense of longing or sorrow that is often an emotional motif in each country’s music.

“Korean musicians now shine on the great stages of the world,” Sequeira said. “I hope that many Korean [classical] music lovers will also discover a small stage on top of a mountain in Portugal.”

Christoph Poppen, the founder and artistic director of the Marvão International Music Festival, left, introduces the Novus String Quartet at the residence of the Portuguese ambassador to Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17. The quartet, which performed at Tuesday’s event, studied under him at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich and has played at Marvão since the festival’s first year. SEO JI-EUN

Poppen, who founded the festival in 2014 and is visiting Korea this week to conduct the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra, has close ties to the country’s classical music scene.

“I’m working very much with Korea. I have very strong connections [to this country],” Poppen told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “The music world is somehow small, and many Korean artists […] studied in Europe. Or they play [often] in Europe.”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]