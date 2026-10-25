Portable battery overheats, burns passenger on Hong Kong-to-Jeju flight

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Bukangi resurfaces in Busan Port, but experts fear stress and declining health
The endangered dusky shark was seen swimming normally after leaving a shallow canal, though a U.S. expert warns weeks of confinement may have harmed it.
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99 problems, and this number is one: Why Koreans are wary of ages that end in 9
Ahopsu, the Korean superstition that ages ending in nine invite bad luck, remains prevalent in both popular culture and everyday life. While experts are still unsure of its origins, they cite psychological and social factors as contributing to the folk belief.
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Seoul police to step up crowd safety measures for Halloween
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that it will deploy 4,594 personnel during a special safety management period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, four years after the 2022 Itaewon Halloween crowd crush that claimed 159 lives.
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Call of Duty's portrayal of North Korea and its soldiers: Artistic freedom or overstated brutality?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, set during a fictional North Korean invasion of South Korea, has sparked debate over its portrayal of North Korean soldiers, war trauma and artistic freedom.