Population mobility falls in July amid housing market slowdown

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Overseas retailers sink their teeth into aging consumers with YouTube ads scams
Consumer complaints tied to overseas retailers promoted on YouTube rose sharply, with false ads and refund refusals hitting older shoppers hardest.
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13 patients and hospitals face probe over repeated propofol use
A government inspection found one patient received propofol 54 times from multiple hospitals, prompting a new tracking system for doctors.
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No formaldehyde found in Chinese cabbage imports
Korea's food safety ministry found no formaldehyde in eight recent Chinese cabbage shipments and is expanding tests to products already on the market.
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Births up 15.6% in June, extend gains for 24th month
Births rose 15.6 percent in June, extending a 24-month recovery, though the fertility rate remains far below replacement level.