Pope Leo XIV’s World Youth Day events set for Seoul World Cup Stadium and Seoul Air Base

Pope Leo XIV leaves at the end of a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican on Nov. 5. held in memory of cardinals and bishops who died during the past year, AP/YONHAP

Some 1 million faithful are expected to converge on the greater Seoul region for the Catholic festival in August next year.

Pope Leo XIV is set to celebrate Mass with up to 1 million faithful at Seoul Air Base in August of next year at the finale of World Youth Day (WYD) Seoul 2027. The global Catholic youth gathering will open five days earlier at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The opening Mass on Aug. 3 and the papal welcome ceremony on Aug. 5 will be held at the stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, the WYD Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee said Thursday. The stadium will also host the Way of the Cross, a devotion that follows Jesus’ path to the crucifixion, on Aug. 6.

An overnight vigil on Aug. 7 will be held at the air base, a military airfield in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. The committee expects 200,000 people at the opening Mass, 300,000 at the welcome ceremony and 500,000 each at the Way of the Cross and the vigil.

“There is no need for traffic regulation at Seoul Air Base, so inconvenience to the public can be kept to a minimum,” Bishop Paul Lee Kyung-sang, the committee’s general coordinator, said. “Apart from the runways, most of the space is covered in grass, which makes it suitable for accommodating 1 million people.”

Pope Francis landed at Seoul Air Base when he visited Korea in August 2014, the most recent papal trip to the country. Korea will be the second country in Asia to host World Youth Day, after the Philippines in 1995.

“World Youth Day is a place where young people meet one another as human beings, not as résumés or backgrounds,” Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul, president of the organizing committee, said.





BY BAIK SUNG-HO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]