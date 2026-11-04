Pope Leo XIV delivers Korean-language message ahead of World Youth Day Seoul 2027

Pope Leo XIV waves his hand after the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Oct. 28. REUTERS

Pope Leo XIV encouraged young people to attend World Youth Day — a weeklong Catholic gathering featuring a series of Masses, catechesis and cultural events — that will next take place in Seoul in August 2027.

Pope Leo XIV encouraged young people to participate in World Youth Day Seoul 2027 in a Korean-language message on Tuesday.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing you in Seoul,” the pope said in a Korean-language statement for World Youth Day, released by the Vatican.

Those who participate in the event next year will have a special opportunity to experience the Korean Catholic Church’s generous hospitality, he added.

World Youth Day serves as an international, weeklong Catholic gathering for young people, started by Pope John Paul II in 1986. Every few years, a host city holds a series of Masses, catechesis and cultural events, ending with a papal Mass that often draws over a million people.

The next one will be in Seoul in August 2027.

“Bring to Christ not only your personal questions and wounds but also the wounds that tear apart your societies and set your countries against one another,” the Pope wrote. “Allow yourselves to be moved and touched by the reality around you!”

He also offered words of encouragement to young people grappling with anxiety about their future, noting that they may feel pressured, comparing themselves to “unattainable, manufactured ideals” or “curated images on social media,” while experiencing “loneliness, disappointment or the fear of not being good enough.”

He emphasized that young people long for genuine affection and human connection, which technology cannot replace because it can only imitate empathy rather than provide genuine intimacy.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to travel to Korea for the first time since becoming pontiff to attend the event in August next year.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]