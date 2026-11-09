Political parties across Asia adopt ‘Seoul Declaration’ on geopolitical stability, AI

Representatives of multiple political parties across from Asia pose for a photo during a dinner hosted by National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik at the 13th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties in central Seoul on Nov. 5. ICAPP

Some 200 representatives from 36 countries agreed on the need for democratic governance and freedom of the press at the ICAPP gathering.

Representatives of multiple political parties across Asia adopted the "Seoul Declaration" on Friday, pledging to strengthen cooperation on geopolitical stability, democratic governance, climate change and AI at the 13th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

The assembly, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday at The Shilla Seoul in central Seoul, brought together around 200 party representatives of 83 political parties from 36 Asian countries and 30 Korean lawmakers. Founded in 2000, the ICAPP has brought political leaders from multiple Asian countries together to discuss regional and global issues.

Korea's ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party jointly hosted the gathering under the theme "Rebuilding Trust in a Transforming World." The event marked the first time in 20 years that Seoul had hosted the assembly, following the fourth gathering in 2006.

The "Seoul Declaration" outlined measures to address geopolitical instability, declining trust in democratic governance, the climate crisis and rapid technological change.

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, far left, leaves his seat during the 13th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties at The Shilla Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 5. YONHAP

The declaration urged countries to maintain diplomatic channels in response to heightened tensions, strengthen transparency and accountability in government decision-making, invest in climate monitoring and early warning systems and cooperate on safeguards for high-risk AI technologies.

At the opening ceremony on Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik stressed the importance of international cooperation in addressing challenges that extend beyond national borders.

"Complex crises that are difficult for any single country to resolve on its own are threatening humanity's common future," Cho said. "Trust is the starting point for peace and cooperation."

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik speaks during the 13th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties at The Shilla Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 5. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung also delivered a video message encouraging political parties to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The gathering included the eighth ICAPP Media Forum on Friday, where representatives of 35 political parties and 19 journalists from 18 media outlets in 14 countries discussed the media's role in rebuilding public trust.

Participants discussed how AI could improve news production and access to information while raising concerns about deepfakes, disinformation and political polarization.

The forum unanimously adopted the "Seoul Statement" calling for transparency, verification and human oversight in AI-assisted journalism. It also urged governments to protect freedom of the press and technology companies to address the misuse of AI.

At a press conference following the closing ceremony on Friday, ICAPP Standing Committee chairperson Chung Eui-yong highlighted the significance of reaching an agreement across political differences.

"The most important outcome of this assembly is the adoption of the Seoul Declaration," Chung said. "It is meaningful in that it showed that political parties with different ideological orientations can find common ground on shared concerns. Trust is not restored by declarations alone. It must be rebuilt through sustained dialogue, mutual respect and concrete action that turns common commitments into tangible results."

Vietnam will host the 14th ICAPP General Assembly in 2028. The ICAPP also plans to expand cooperation beyond Asia through the second meeting of the Inter-Continental Dialogue among Political Parties in Istanbul in March 2027.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]