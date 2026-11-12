Police to seek arrest warrant for man in 15-year-old girl's murder

Police say the suspect allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl linked to a statutory rape case involving his son.

Police said Thursday they plan to request an arrest warrant for a man apprehended the previous day on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly sexually assaulted by his son.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld, was detained Wednesday after allegedly murdering the girl at a short-term rental property in northern Seoul while heavily intoxicated, according to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station.

The girl was reportedly a victim of statutory rape in a case involving the suspect's son. The alleged offense took place in January. By law, sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 constitutes statutory rape even if consensual. The son has been under investigation by prosecutors.

The police said the murder suspect has continued to refuse to give a statement even after sobering up.

The rental property where the murder took place was reportedly rented by a woman who was in a de facto marital relationship with the murder suspect.

The police said they are investigating the possibility that all of the four individuals may have been involved in a criminal group that extorted money by using "compensated dating" as a pretext.

The Seoul Nowon Police Station has also been investigating the suspect's son, the woman and the girl on charges including theft, receiving stolen property and fraud.





Yonhap