Police to reveal identity of suspect in Chinese student murder case

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Nine rescued Korean workers return home as nine remain missing in Nepal
Doosan Enerbility says a site manager stayed behind to support search efforts after flash floods hit a hydropower project in Nepal.
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Death penalty sought in Gwangju student murder case
Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Jang Yun-gi, accused of killing a high school student during an attempted sexual assault.
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Korea to end routine ship quarantine checks for crew changes to speed port entry
The revision, shifting to an inspection system based on paperwork, moves the country in line with World Health Organization standards.
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Police cannot determine cause of Jeju woman’s death, top investigator says
National police acknowledge investigative failures and review 310,000 closed missing-person cases as they tighten procedures.