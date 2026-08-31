Police to reveal identity of suspect in Chinese student murder case

A Chinese man accused of murdering a Chinese graduate student is seen on the CCTV screen, leaving his home in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, dressed as a woman, on Aug. 20. YONHAP

Authorities will publish the accused lecturer’s name and photo after citing the brutality of the killing and public interest in preventing future crimes.

Police said Monday they will disclose the personal details and photo of a Chinese university lecturer accused of murdering a female Chinese graduate student in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, earlier this month.

A deliberation committee decided to publish the name, age and mug shot of the suspect — currently known as a 31-year-old surnamed Jeong — on Tuesday, according to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency.

Jeong is accused of killing the Chinese student at his home on Aug. 20, mutilating her body and abandoning the parts in multiple places such as the southeastern city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, and Gunpo, Gyeonggi.

In deciding on the disclosure, the committee considered several factors, including the brutality of the crime, the gravity of the harm and the need for future crime prevention.

Jeong's personal details will be published on the Gyeongbuk police agency's website for 30 days until Sept. 30. He was placed under formal arrest Thursday.

He has also been charged with obstructing the police's investigation by filing a false missing report after killing the victim and turning off her cellphone near a train station, while dressed as a woman.





Yonhap