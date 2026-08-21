Police to require supervisor approval to close missing persons cases

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YouTuber seen beating pet dog again being fined for animal abuse
A YouTuber accused of animal abuse was filmed striking her pet again weeks after prosecutors sought a fine, renewing calls for tougher repeat-offender safeguards.
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Ex-President Moon to visit Mongolia next week for UN desertification conference
Former President Moon Jae-in will make his second overseas trip since leaving office to speak at a UN desertification conference in Ulaanbaatar.
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River of dreams? A rainy, game-filled all-nighter on the banks of the Han.
Thousands braved the heat, humidity and rain at Seoul's overnight Han River festival to watch dramas, play games and eat ramyeon.
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'Shopping deserts' leave older, rural Koreans struggling to buy groceries and daily essentials
As local stores disappear and populations age, many residents outside Seoul face long trips for even basic necessities.