Police to refer financial hacking cases to new investigation agency

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Sports watchdog's disciplinary orders have little impact as athletics bodies protect their own
More than 40 percent of disciplinary requests made by the Korea Sport Ethics Center remained unresolved past the 90-day legal deadline, with no financial sanctions sought.
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Appeals court orders Mitsubishi to pay Korean victims of wartime forced labor
A Seoul appeals court upheld an earlier compensation ruling totaling 99 million won for five Koreans forced to work in Japan during World War II.
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Korea to pause flights, adjust work hours for Nov. 19 college entrance exam
The entire country will make accommodations, including later work hours, more public transit and noise reduction to help students focus on the College Scholastic Ability Test.
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Two rape suspects enter university with clean records after high school violence committee drags feet on case
Education authorities are investigating why a Seoul arts school's disciplinary process ended after two students accused of rape graduated with no record of the allegation.