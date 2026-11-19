Lee Jin-woo is seen near a lodging facility in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 19 in a still from CCTV footage. Lee, who faced AI cheating allegations over his perfect score on this year’s law school admission test, died later that day. YONHAP

Seoul police said they will continue their probe of cheating allegations against Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on this year’s law school admission test, despite his death Thursday.

Police will keep investigating the AI cheating allegations against Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on this year’s law school admission test, despite his death on Thursday.

Investigators usually close a case once the suspect dies, since no one is left to indict. But the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crime Investigation Unit plans to get to the bottom of the allegations, given the gravity of the case.

“We are sorry to hear of Lee’s death,” the unit said in a notice to reporters. “Despite the suspect’s death, we plan to continue investigating this case to establish the truth.”

Lee was found unresponsive at a motel in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Thursday afternoon and later died. He had promised to answer the allegations in a livestreamed test that morning but never showed up. Police plan to determine the exact cause and circumstances of his death through an autopsy.

Lee came under suspicion after the top scorer on this year’s national tax accountant exam confessed on Sunday to cheating with AI. Online critics pointed to five answers Lee had erased on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) paper he made public. They said each first choice matched the correct answer to the question before it.

Critics also questioned Lee’s results on last year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which he took before entering Seoul National University’s School of Dentistry this year. Lee denied using AI on either exam.

A private ambulance believed to be carrying Lee Jin-woo leaves a lodging facility in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 19. Lee had faced allegations of cheating on this year’s law school admission test before his death that day. NEWS1

Police opened their investigation on Wednesday after receiving a criminal complaint accusing Lee of obstruction of business, obstruction of official duties and fraud. They also asked the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to preserve last year’s CSAT papers as evidence on Thursday, before Lee’s death.

Park Eun-seon, the lawyer who filed the complaint, argued that Lee’s death should not end the case.

“What makes Lee’s case important is uncovering how AI was used to cheat, so that exams can be kept fair in the future,” Park said. “If the case is simply closed, I will file a new complaint against unidentified accomplices.”

The government is also looking into cheating allegations over last year’s CSAT and other exams.

“Keep last year’s CSAT papers in storage until further instructions,” Prime Minister Han Seong-sook told the Ministry of Education in an emergency order on Thursday, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

The order is meant “to thoroughly get to the bottom of cheating allegations surrounding the CSAT and other matters,” the office said.

If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]