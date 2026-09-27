Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of three found dead

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Busan fireworks festival sends hotel rates soaring
Hotels near Gwangalli Beach are charging up to four times normal weekend rates as Busan's autumn festivals draw crowds.
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Chip leaks largest portion Korea's industrial espionage cases
Semiconductors accounted for 40 of the 107 overseas industrial technology leaks detected by Korea's National Intelligence Service from 2021 to 2025, almost double that of display technologies.
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Undercover investigations by police into digital sex crimes more than triple
Korean police conducted 598 undercover investigations through August, more than triple last year’s total for the same period, as authorities expand efforts against online sexual exploitation.
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Korean Australian man arrested over fatal Sydney shooting
Police allege the suspect helped transport gunmen and others involved in a western Sydney killing that may have targeted the wrong person.