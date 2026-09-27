Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of three found dead

The logo of the Korean National Police Agency is seen inside the agency building in western Seoul on Aug. 4. YONHAP

Police believe a man killed his wife and child before dying in an apparent suicide at their apartment in North Chungcheong.

A family of three was found dead at an apartment in Okcheon County, North Chungcheong, on Sunday.

Police received a report earlier in the day at around 9 a.m. that “a person was lying in the flower bed outside the apartment.” Officers found the husband dead in the flower bed in front of the building.

About 10 minutes later, police found his wife and child, both dead, inside the apartment. Both had been bleeding before they died.

Police suspect the husband killed his wife and child before jumping from the apartment. Investigators cited the lack of forced entry as a sign, and are working to determine exactly what happened.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling; call 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]