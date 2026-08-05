Police summon Hong Myung-bo for national team appointment probe

Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo takes an oath ahead of a parliamentary hearing on July 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo was summoned as a suspect in an investigation into alleged improper intervention by Korea Football Association officials in his appointment.

Police summoned Tuesday former national football team manager Hong Myung-bo for the first time amid an investigation into whether the Korea Football Association (KFA) and its officials improperly intervened in Hong’s appointment.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s financial crime investigation unit summoned Hong on Tuesday for questioning as a suspect, according to the police Wednesday.

On July 14, police questioned Kim Soon-hwan, secretary-general of the civic group Public Welfare Committee, as the complainant. The group filed a complaint against Hong, former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and former KFA technical director Lee Lim-saeng. It alleged that they coerced, intimidated, obstructed business and breached trust.

Kim filed the complaint on July 2 and accused senior KFA officials, including Chung, of improperly intervening in Hong's appointment and for the payment of Hong's salary, constituting a breach of trust.

“The former association president and the former technical director intimidated and coerced members of the National Team Strengthening Committee during Hong's appointment process, thereby obstructing its work,” the group said. “We understand that committee members felt threatened.”

“He [Hong] received money despite lacking the qualifications for the position, which constitutes a breach of trust,” the group added. “Since the money comes from the public, it should be recovered.”

The same civic group also filed a similar complaint in July 2024, when Hong was appointed national team manager. The Jongno Police Precinct in central Seoul began investigating the case after receiving the complaint, but did not reach a conclusion for about two years.

Hong Myung-bo, left, then the head manager of Korea’s men’s national football team, and Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, attend a hearing on pending issues involving the association and related organizations at the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 24, 2024. NEWS1

Considering the significance of the case, police transferred it to the Metropolitan Investigation Division's financial crime investigation unit on July 1.

After reviewing the case records, investigators questioned former National Team Strengthening Committee member Park Joo-ho as a witness on July 9.

Police asked Park about the process through which Hong was recommended and appointed, as well as how other coaching candidates were excluded from consideration. Investigators are also said to have obtained a statement from Park indicating that he was not fully aware of how Hong was ultimately selected.

Another person who served on the National Team Strengthening Committee during Hong's appointment and a former vice president of the KFA were also questioned as witnesses on July 14.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



