An ambulance leaves a motel in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 19 after Lee Jin-woo, who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, was found dead and his body was transported from the scene. YONHAP

Investigators are examining the late perfect scorer’s phone and pursuing leads on an unidentified alleged accomplice in the AI cheating case.

Police have secured a mobile phone belonging to the late Lee Jin-woo, who scored a perfect mark on Korea's law school entrance exam but faced allegations of AI-assisted cheating. A search warrant obtained by police also reportedly listed an accomplice whose identity remains unknown.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency recently obtained Lee's phone during searches of his residence and the home of his surviving family members, according to police on Sunday. Police are expected to conduct a digital forensic analysis of the phone to look for evidence of AI use and determine whether any outside accomplices were involved.

Police searched three locations on Thursday: Lee's residence in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District, southern Seoul; his family's home; and Younghoon High School in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, where his College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) exam papers was being kept.

During the searches, police secured Lee's CSAT exam papers.

Police have also asked the Association of Korean Law Schools, which administers the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), to cooperate with the investigation.

The search warrants obtained by police also identified an accomplice of unknown identity in addition to Lee, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Organizers pack up equipment at a studio in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 19 before officially calling off a livestreamed verification session in which Lee Jin-woo, who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, was scheduled to solve questions from the Korean language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test. Lee failed to appear at the venue. JANG JIN-YOUNG

The suspected offenses listed in the warrants included obstruction of official duties by deceptive means, obstruction of business and fraud.

Lee, a student at Seoul National University's School of Dentistry, gained attention for achieving a perfect score on this year's LEET — widely regarded as one of Korea's most challenging exams. However, allegations later emerged that he had used AI to cheat on the LEET and other exams, including the CSAT, which led to a report to police.

Lee had said he would address the allegations by solving questions from the Korean language section of the CSAT in real time on Nov. 19, the day of the exam, but failed to appear at the venue. He was found dead shortly afterward at a motel in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul.

Despite Lee's death, police are continuing their investigation to verify the involvement of any accomplices and establish the facts behind the cheating allegations.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]