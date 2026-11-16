Police seize miniature camera allegedly used in tax exam cheating scandal

A miniature camera, smaller than a fingernail, is displayed for sale at a camera store in Seoul on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Authorities are examining devices from a test-taker who admitted to using generative AI to ace this year's tax account exam.

Police have secured a miniature camera allegedly used by a man to cheat on this year’s certified tax accountant exam and receive top marks, officials said Monday.

The man admitted Sunday to cheating using generative AI, with his lawyer submitting the camera, a laptop and a mobile phone allegedly used in the scheme as evidence to police.

The suspect, who earned a near-perfect score in the first round of the exam, made the admission after facing scrutiny over what many saw as unrealistically high scores.

Police will inspect the submitted devices to determine whether they were actually used and bring the suspect in for questioning. The devices reportedly did not include miniature earphones or AI glasses.

The cheating scandal has raised concerns about possible cheating using hidden AI-assisted devices during this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), scheduled for Thursday.

Police plan to form a nationwide response team against CSAT misconduct and establish hotlines with local education offices to swiftly respond to cheating, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official said.

Police have formed a response team every year at the request of the Ministry of Education to crack down on misconduct during the annual exam.





Yonhap