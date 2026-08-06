Police seek warrants for four student activists after Osan Air Base breach

Members of the Korean Progressive University Student Union are pulled by the police during anti-U.S. protest in central Seoul on Oct. 11, 2025. YONHAP

The four students face arrest warrant hearings after allegedly trespassing at Osan Air Base during an anti-U.S. protest over military and environmental concerns.

Police said Thursday they have requested arrest warrants for four student activists for allegedly trespassing on a U.S. air base in Korea earlier this week.

On Tuesday, eight members of the Korean Progressive University Student Union, four male and four female, attempted to breach the main gate of the K-55 Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. Six entered the compound, while the other two were stopped at the entrance.

The U.S. Forces Korea detained the student activists on-site and handed them over to the Pyeongtaek Police Station. Four were placed in custody, while the other four were released.

The four detained allegedly filmed themselves chanting anti-U.S. slogans against the 7th Air Force, which they accused of interfering in a semiconductor cluster project in Gwangju by raising concerns about its impact on U.S. military interests. The group also protested a recent white phosphorous leak at the base.

The Suwon District Court's Pyeongtaek branch has scheduled an arrest warrant hearing for later in the day, with a decision expected by evening.





Yonhap