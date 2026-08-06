Police seek warrants for four student activists after Osan Air Base breach

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Police refer suspect over threats to kill Lee
In a separate case, another police station referred a man late last month to prosecutors on charges of attempted intimidation after he also posted messages threatening to kill President Lee Jae Myung.
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Seoul International Fireworks Festival to light up Yeouido on Sept. 5
The annual Yeouido event will feature teams from Korea, the United States and Britain, with expanded programs and record safety staffing.
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U.S. Marines hold first live-fire FPV drone drills in South Korea
The U.S. Marines for the first time publicly showed live-fire FPV drone strikes in Korea, highlighting allied readiness near the inter-Korean border.
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Washington renews North Korea travel warning, citing serious risk of arrest and detention
The State Department kept its Level 4 advisory and passport ban in place, citing serious risks of arrest and long-term detention despite openness to dialogue with Pyongyang.