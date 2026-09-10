Police seek overseas suspect in death of North Korean defector in Paju

A police vehicle is seen in an apartment complex. This photo is unrelated to the story. YONHAP

Police are seeking Interpol's help after a North Korean defector was found dead in her Paju apartment, with her partner suspected of fleeing South Korea.

Police are chasing after a prime suspect who left South Korea after the body of a North Korean defector in her 30s was found at an apartment in Paju, Gyeonggi. The suspect is believed to be the woman's romantic partner.

The woman was found dead at around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment in Wadong-dong, Paju, according to police Thursday.

Police and firefighters went to the apartment to check on the woman after an acquaintance reported that they couldn't reach her.

They entered the home and found her body, which was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police launched an investigation after finding signs of foul play at the scene. An autopsy also indicated that the woman may have been killed.

Police believe the alleged killing occurred around early August.

Police found that the suspect left South Korea after the incident and have requested assistance from Interpol in tracking the suspect down.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]