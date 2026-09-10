Police seek overseas suspect in death of North Korean defector in Paju

Read more
-
As chip prices surge, so do theft cases as AI boom generates insatiable demand
From schools to internet cafes and semiconductor plants, parts are going missing, with an SK hynix employee lifting cards worth $128,000 last year.
-
Seungri, former Big Bang member, reported to police for assault: Report
The singer, earlier convicted in the Burning Sun scandal, was allegedly out to dinner with the victim when the incident occurred.
-
Meta enters talks with Seoul over restrictions on use of social media by children
Philip Chua, the company’s Asia-Pacific general manager for product public policy, mentioned a two-hour limit or cutting access late at night.
-
Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother sentenced to 10 months for investment fraud
A Seoul court sentenced the trot singer’s mother to 10 months in prison for defrauding an acquaintance of 31 million won in an investment scheme.