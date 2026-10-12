Police seek arrest warrant for man accused of killing mother-in-law, kidnapping wife

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Nepal arrests 24 Koreans over religious program attended on tourist visas
Nepalese police are investigating whether the Koreans violated tourist visa rules by joining a Christian training program, as Seoul provides consular assistance.
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SK chair Chey challenges property split in renewed Supreme Court divorce appeal
Chey Tae-won disputes the 67-33 division ratio and how SK share gains were weighed in his divorce case with Roh Soh-yeong.
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Electronic ankle monitor violations rise as officer shortages deepen
Nearly 600 violations were recorded through July as each field officer oversees more than 20 GPS-tracked offenders.
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Retirement without retiring: Why older Koreans keep working but spend less
Older Koreans are working far beyond retirement age but saving rather than spending, as low pensions and real estate-heavy assets constrain consumption, Bank of Korea data shows.