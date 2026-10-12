Police seek arrest warrant for man accused of killing mother-in-law, kidnapping wife

A man is transferred to the Seoul Songpa Police Station in southern Seoul on Oct. 11, after being arrested on charge of murdering his mother-in-law and kidnapping his wife amid a marriage annulment suit. YONHAP

The suspect was in the middle of a marriage annulment lawsuit and had been booked in August for abusing his wife.

Police on Monday sought a warrant to arrest a man on charges of killing his mother-in-law and kidnapping his wife, with whom he is involved in a marriage annulment suit.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station in eastern Seoul filed for the warrant with a Seoul court on charges including parricide, a day after arresting the man in his 20s, who had been on the run, according to police officials.

The suspect was accused of stabbing his mother-in-law to death at a house in Seoul's Songpa District and kidnapping his wife before going on the run early Sunday.

He had previously been booked for police investigation in August for frequently using violence against his wife, and the couple had been in a suit to annul their marriage, according to officials.

The suspect has reportedly admitted the parricide charge but denied police accusations that the murder was premeditated, saying that he was trying to change his wife's mind.





Yonhap