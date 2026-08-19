Police say statute of limitations expired on KFA referee sex service allegations

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Korea takes 4 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
Korea’s four-member team earned two golds, one silver and one bronze at the International Olympiad in Informatics in Uzbekistan.
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Appeals court raises former spy chief’s prison term over martial law case
The Seoul High Court increased ex-National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong's sentence to two and a half years on charges related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law bid.
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Man accused of rape after luring applicant with Karrot Jobs post
Seoul police are investigating a man accused of sexually assaulting an applicant he allegedly lured to his home with a Karrot Jobs makeup listing.
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Seoul bans cicada nymph collection at Yeouido park
The city will fine visitors who ignore warnings against collecting cicada nymphs at Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park.