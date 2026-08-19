Police say statute of limitations expired on KFA referee sex service allegations

The claims surrounding seven matches in 2011 and 2012 appear to be too old to investigate, but authorities say they will look into verification of the facts.

The statute of limitations has expired for allegations that the Korea Football Association (KFA) arranged sexual services for referees, according to police.

“The statute of limitations appears to have expired on the charge of arranging prostitution, but we will look into whether there is anything further we can verify,” a National Police Agency official said at the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Wednesday.

The allegations recently drew controversy after claims very belatedly came to light that the KFA had provided sexual services to around 10 foreign referees and match officials in connection with seven matches in 2011 and 2012, including three World Cup and Olympic qualifiers and four friendlies.

The incidents took place about 15 years ago, which makes the statute of limitations a key obstacle to a police investigation. Charges such as occupational breach of trust or violations of the law on prostitution could potentially be considered, but under current law, the statute of limitations generally only exceeds 15 years for serious crimes.

Police also confirmed that following a 2016 request for an investigation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, they investigated multiple suspects in connection with the sexual service allegation on charges of occupational breach of trust. The suspects were referred to prosecutors in October 2017 with a recommendation for indictment.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]